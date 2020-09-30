Speaking Out

Staehle opened up about his rocky road with Martins via an Instagram Story post in August 2020. “It truly breaks my heart it has come to this,” he wrote. “I have bent over backwards. I found work. Got a new home. A new car. Let her buy anything she wanted. I did the cooking cleaning laundry and took care of Pierre.” He claimed that he “never” assaulted anyone in his life and revealed what his past domestic violence violation was when he was “arrested over a very well written message that she could come get her stuff.”

The reality star continued: “The other arrest was because I let my ex live with me because she had no where [sic] else to go. She called the police to get me arrested and get all my stuff but the officer that right saw through the BS and arrested her also. Same ex has since messaged me to hang out and babysit her kid. Which I declined.” Staehle added that he has now “made motions to the court for karine to get mental help.”

He hinted that Karine is pregnant as he concluded: “I have had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness. Her motion against me with false allegations is for a 3 year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support. But I cannot see her or my children at all.”