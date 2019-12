Drama All-Around

Pivarnick has butted heads with several of her Jersey Shore castmates, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. In an October 2019 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Polizzi got involved in Pivarnick’s fight with Farley over her beau’s behavior with her at the club. Polizzi ultimately stormed out and called Pivarnick “f–ing fake.”