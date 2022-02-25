Alternate Education

Colt detailed during a 2021 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life what it was like to be homeschooled by Debbie as a child. “My mother and I have been very close my whole life,” he noted. “She was my teacher for many years, and she’s important to me. I was homeschooled by my mom for middle school [and] high school. There’s definitely a stereotype with homeschooled kids being weird or socially awkward.”

He added: “I do feel like being homeschooled kind of sheltered me in some ways, especially dating. I was a late bloomer in life.”