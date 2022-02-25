Breaking Up Another Marriage?

Colt and Vanessa blamed Debbie for their separation in January 2022. “I’m upset that you just can’t do anything by yourself. I’m the first person, the first call, the first everything with you,” he told his mother during the 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 tell-all. “You’ve raised me to be just a subservient person to you. … I shouldn’t be bothered with your life. This is your life. It’s not my responsibility.”

Vanessa elaborated that her 2021 miscarriage intensified the situation. “I was just very stressed about well, one, are we gonna raise [a child] here in this house? It was just a lot of stress … so I kind of felt guilty, like maybe I did something wrong, and then I took it out on him a lot,” she said. “It was just a lot.”

Debbie shared her plans to move out of the home she, Colt and Vanessa lived in together, while Vanessa confirmed that she would move back in with Colt if his mom relocated.