Close From the Get-Go

Debbie divulged during a November 2021 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life that her doctor once told her she likely could not have children, so she was surprised when she found out she was pregnant with Colt.

“Colt and I have always had a really close relationship. He is my miracle baby,” she said. “Colt was born really early. He was not expected to live. When he was born, he was on oxygen. He was on a ventilator for another four or five months. Thank God he came through, so Colt and I kind of have a special bond between us.”