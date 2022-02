Grieving Together

Debbie and Colt grew even closer after her husband and his father, Harley, died of a massive heart attack in 2008. She explained their tight bond in a 2021 teaser for 90 Day: The Single Life.

“How would I describe it? Helicopter mother,” she said. “Colt’s there for me and I’m there for him. I look out for him when he’s wrong or when he makes a mistake, goes down the wrong road, which unfortunately he has a habit of doing.”