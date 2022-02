Her Feud With Larissa

Debbie had bad blood with Larissa throughout her marriage to Colt. Debbie interjected in the pair’s drama, often fighting with Larissa and taking control of Colt’s finances. Debbie even claimed via Instagram in May 2019 that Larissa would “be deported” following her divorce from Colt, which Larissa’s lawyer denied at the time. Debbie’s issues with Larissa ultimately contributed to the messy split.