Not a Fan of Jess Either

Debbie was no more pleased with Colt’s romance with Jess. “I met Jess. She seemed to be in a little bit of a hurry about getting married,” Debbie said during a 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? “I will do everything in my power to sabotage his relationship.”

The 90 Day Bares All star clued Jess in on Colt’s friendship with Vanessa, which led to tension between the couple. Jess eventually broke up with Colt after learning that he was cheating on her with Vanessa.

Debbie clarified her feelings toward Jess in July 2020. “I think she’s probably a very nice girl,” she told Us. “I think that she’s wrong for Colt. I think she went after Colt for the wrong reasons and I just don’t think they were a good match, but I’m sure she’d be perfect for someone else.”