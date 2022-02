Not Going Anywhere

As Colt and Vanessa reconsidered their living arrangement with Debbie, he opened up about maintaining his close bond with his mom. “My mother’s definitely getting older, and I’m getting older. I’m not going to abandon her or leave her anywhere,” he told Screen Rant in March 2021. “I still want to make sure that her needs and comforts are met, and her quality of life [is good]. … I can’t imagine my life without my mother close by at this point.”