Out of the Loop

During the May 2021 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 tell-all, Colt and Vanessa dropped the bombshell that they secretly got married, noting that he did not even tell Debbie about the elopement before taping the reunion. “I wanted something just for Vanessa and I,” he said. “It was very important that I showed Vanessa that it was just for her and I.”

Debbie claimed at the time that she was OK with not being let in on the major development. “As long as they’re happy [and] they did what they want, I’m perfectly fine with it,” she insisted. “I went to his first wedding and it didn’t end well. Maybe this is better. It shows how independent they are.”