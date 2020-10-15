Exclusive Inside Georgi Rusev’s Proposal to 90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Silva: See the Photos By Emily Longeretta October 15, 2020 TLC 9 2 / 9 Quite the Memory The pair took in the moment together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News