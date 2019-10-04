Reality TV

90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Exposes Alleged Texts, Claims Corey Begged for a Kiss as He Gushes Over Evelin

By
90 Day Fiances Larissa Exposes Alleged Texts and Claims Corey Begged for a Kiss as He Gushes Over Evelin
 Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram
7
8 / 7

Waging War

In another slide, Larissa wrote, “Do you want war evenly? Let’s go to war. Let’s clarify who you are ok.”

Back to top