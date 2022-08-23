Mohamed’s Text Cheating Scandal Explained

Yve revealed during part two season 9’s 90 Day Fiancé: Tell-All special, which aired on August 21, that she discovered that her husband had been texting with another woman. “He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in,” she explained. “I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together.”

Mohamed exclusively told In Touch on August 23 that the texting relationship was “not really romantic.” He claimed that he told the woman they were “just friends.”