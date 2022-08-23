Was There Domestic Abuse?

Mohamed filed a police report on August 15, after Yve allegedly attacked him while trying to gain access to his phone, per the reported obtained by Us. He told the responding officer that throughout his relationship with Yve he has “endured emotional and physical abuse from Yvette.”

According to the police report, “Yvette tried to grab the phone from him and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away.”

Yve’s manager, however, denied the allegations on August 22. “The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed,” Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House told Us at the time. “The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the U.S.”