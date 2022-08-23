What’s Next?

In August 2022, Yve’s manager noted that the reality star plans to address the allegations.

“Yve has gone full force and put together an all-woman dream team to help her put a stop to these wild allegations and shine [a] light on the truth,” the statement read. “Her team includes Kathleen Martinez (attorney), Teresa Ramirez Angel (paralegal), Cassandria Arnaz-Carlson (advocate), Dominique Enchinton (manager), and Jasmine Haro (agent). We will all be assisting her to not only hold Mohamed responsible for his actions, but to also bring awareness to this kind of immigration fraud as it happens more than you may think.”