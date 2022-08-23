Yve Allegedly Had Her Own Texting Romance

“I saw text messages between her and another man,” Mohamed told In Touch on August 23, claiming, “And that’s why I broke up with Yve.”

A rep for Yve, however, denied that her client had a texting fling. “The texts he found after he broke into Yve’s apple watch were from someone Yve was looking for protection from as she was scared to go out alone at that point due to Mohomed’s erratic behavior,” the rep told the outlet in a statement. “Yve wanted this to work but due to Mohammed’s obsessive and controlling behavior, as seen on the show, it was impossible to get through to him.”