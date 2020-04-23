Mario and Matilda Cuomo

Andrew and Chris are the children of former New York governor and first lady Mario and Matilda. Mario served as governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state for New York before his death in 2015 at age 82. Matilda is the founder of child advocacy group Mentoring USA and was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2017.

Mario and Matilda tied the knot in 1954 and shared five children: Margaret, Andrew, Maria, Madeline and Chris.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.