July 2020

“Hey @ayeshacurry. Nine years in. And what they say? Forever to go! I love you,” the athlete gushed via Instagram. “Thank you for always making me better, for pushing me, for keeping it real with me, for bringing light and energy to every room you walk in, for showing our kids what it means to be passionate and caring and loving, for always being my eyes and ears, Traveling with me on every high and every low, and most importantly … for always being unapologetically you!”

Ayesha, for her part, tried on her engagement dress for the occasion. “I tried on my engagement photo shoot dress a couple months ago and it FINALLY fit again. May2011/May2020 …. Stephen/Canon,” she wrote.

In a second tribute she added, “9 years married y’all!!!! I love this man with my whole heart and soul. How is it possible that I love you more and more each and every freaking day?! And 3 babies?! Lawwwwd. Ahhh choochie!!! I have no words … cue ‘sweetest taboo.””