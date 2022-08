July 2022

“My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more,” Stephen wrote alongside a compilation of Instagram photos from the couple’s romantic getaway in honor of their 11th wedding anniversary. “Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what’s next. That’s the best part! through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins… I Love You! > < 1 Corinthians 13:8.”