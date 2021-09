September 2021

The athlete sweetly surprised his wife with a “beautiful vow renewal ceremony” in the fall. Ayesha shared photos via Instagram at the time, gushing, “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting. Our big girl Riley officiated, and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget.”