February 2022

Aaron filed for a restraining order against Martin on February 23, claiming his ex-fiancée caused him “emotional distress, anguish, shoving and scratching.” According to court documents obtained by Us, Aaron accused Martin of being “verbally abusive, taunting, antagonizing,” not allowing him to “get any sleep all night long, shooing and scratching” him. He also alleged that she was “disposing medication down the toilet” and had been “emotionally abusing me by threatening to kill herself which cause me to worry for the safety of our child.”

The filing asked for Martin to stay 100 yards award from Aaron and to move out of his home. Aaron also requested custody of their son. The “Aaron’s Party” singer was not granted child custody at the time, per the docs. There will be a hearing on March 15, 2022, to discuss the matter further.