March 2022

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Martin sought a restraining order against her ex-fiancé after he allegedly “punched” her on her left side during an argument on February 21 and broke several of her ribs.

“We had a fight about me talking to another man while we were broken up. He punched me in the left rib and pushed me,” she claimed in the filing. “I didn’t feel the pain until a few days later, then I left the house because he threatened to give me a restraining order.”

Martin attached medical records from a doctor’s visit, which confirmed the existence of at least one broken rib following the alleged incident. She claimed in the docs that Aaron threw her and their son out of the house after the fight.