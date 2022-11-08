November 2022

Days after Aaron’s death, Martin told Us that she wanted to have more kids with her off-and-on partner. “I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him,” she said. “I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”

The influencer added that she was with their son when news of Aaron’s death broke. “It happened so fast and I’m still in shock that I will never see his face again,” she recalled to Us. “Aaron was a wonderful man and he really loved to take care of his family. He never gave up on me. We might have had arguments and breakups, but we really could not live without each other.”