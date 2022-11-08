Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

In Memoriam

Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, Katie Thurston and More Stars React to Singer’s Death

By
Aaron Carter Dead at 34- Hilary Duff, Katie Thurston and More Stars React to Singer's Death 024 025 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Aug 2022
Carrie Ann Inaba. MediaPunch/Shutterstock
13
1 / 13
podcast

Carrie Ann Inaba

“I [would] think of Aaron Carter a lot, actually. I always wondered how he was doing. He’s been very open about his own personal struggles through life,” the Dancing With the Stars judge told Page Six after Aaron’s death. The late rapper competed on season 9 of the competition series, which aired in 2009. “When he was on Dancing With the Stars, he was one of the brightest lights. He was one of the people who always came [up to me] behind the scenes — whether there’s rules in place or not. Like, you were not supposed to talk to the judges and he didn’t let that stop him. … I will always remember Aaron as this beautiful heart and light, and I just wish for him [to have] eternal peace.”

See Full Gallery