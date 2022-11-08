Lance Bass

The ‘NSync artist reflected on one of his first interactions with the late pop star in a lengthy Instagram tribute. “When I was around 17, the @nsync guys and I were staying at the same hotel as Aaron in Germany. He was around 9 years old at the time,” Bass wrote. “I was in my hotel and kept hearing a little kid run up and down the hallways. I opened the door and saw Aaron sprinting around, banging on the guys’ hotel doors and pretending to throw up on people. He ran into my room and instantly we were buds. He quickly became the little brother to all of us and was known for being quirky, funny and always trying to make people laugh.”

The Single Parents alum concluded: “It makes me so angry and sad to know that it got the best of him and unfortunately those who enabled him turned a blind eye. His good friends and his family did absolutely everything they could and this will forever be an incredible loss. I know Aaron is finally at peace and I’m sure he’s playing jokes on his loved ones that have passed. My prayers go out to @nickcarter @angelcharissma and family as they grieve this incredible loss. Will miss you.”