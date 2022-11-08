Raven-Symone

“We’re sending our love out to the family,” the Cheetah Girls star and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday told Entertainment Tonight on November 6.

Symoné also shared that she and Aaron “crossed circles multiple times” throughout their careers in the music industry. “My heart goes out to Nick [Carter]. It’s such a tragedy,” she said.

While the Lizzie McGuire alum’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, the Raven’s Home actress told ET: “I think we really do need to get the world in order, so we can start focusing on mental health. It’s a real thing, and we need to stop losing our youth to it. It’s just a part of our everyday life to have check-ups, mentally, and help our society out.”