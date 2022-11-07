Melanie Martin

The model dated the father of her son off and on for three years before his death. Aaron proposed in June 2020 and they welcomed son Prince in November 2021. However, they split in early 2022. The OnlyFans content creator mourned her ex’s death, sharing a video of herself crying via TikTok as his death made headlines and calling him her “soulmate.”

“Goodnight to my soulmate love of my life. RIP 💔,” she shared via Instagram Story one day after his death. “Tonight I imagine myself laying on your tattoo chest as I fall asleep on yours I did for 3 years.”