Aaron Carter’s Death: Everything We Know So Far

How Did Nick Carter Respond?

The Backstreet Boys singer paid tribute to his younger brother in a heartfelt post via Instagram. “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” the “Shape of My Heart” artist wrote one day after Aaron’s death. “I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

He continued: “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. … God, Please take care of my baby brother.”