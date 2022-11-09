Aaron Carter’s Death: Everything We Know So Far

What Did Melanie Martin, Aaron’s Ex and Mother of His Son, Say About His Death?

After news of his death broke, Martin shared multiple posts in honor of her ex. She sobbed in one TikTok video, referred to him as her “soulmate” in another and posted a photo with Aaron, writing, “I can’t breathe.”

“I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him,” she told Us on Monday, November 7. “I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”

She added: “Aaron really treated me like an actual princess. A lot of people saw the ‘internet side’ of Aaron, and I feel like I did get to see the real side of Aaron or I wouldn’t have fallen in love with him for three years.”

The OnlyFans content creator continued, “When we were good, we were amazing. And I have so many amazing memories on vacations and travel with him. He only wanted to make sure I was happy.”