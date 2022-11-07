How Many Children Does Melanie Have?

Martin and Aaron shared one child together, son Prince, who was born in November 2021. “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé [sic] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here,” the singer wrote via Instagram at the time. “Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”

As part of her tribute to Aaron after his death, the OnlyFans personality shared a sweet photo of Prince smiling. “My little aaron. ❤️ I love you so much ♾,” Martin captioned the Instagram picture.