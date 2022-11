Melanie Martin

Aaron began dating ex-fiancée Martin in January 2020. The duo dated off and on for more than two years, welcoming son Prince in November 2021. After Aaron’s death, Martin paid tribute to her late partner via social media. “Goodnight to my soulmate love of my life. RIP 💔,” the model wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “Tonight I imagine myself laying on your tattoo[ed] chest as I fall asleep on yours I did for 3 years.”