September 2017

The “Lately” performer was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana in July 2017. After his release from police custody, he checked into rehab that September.

“I was detoxing from basically weed, stuff like that, Xanax and stuff like that. They were detoxing me, but there was also a psychiatrist, and a therapist that I worked with almost daily, and they’re the ones who put me on the kind of medications that I need to be on,” he told Us in December. “I’ll say here right in front of all y’all, I’m not ashamed of it. I have issues. I have post traumatic stress disorder. I never wanted my parents to divorce. I never wanted my dad to die. I never wanted my sister to die at 27. It’s really hard because after my parents divorced I was like, man … Everything just spiraled out of control.”