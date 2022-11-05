September 2019

The Backstreet Boys crooner filed a restraining order against Aaron after the late performer’s alleged disturbing confessions about Nick’s wife, Lauren Kitt.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick tweeted at the time, on behalf of himself and sister Angel. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Aaron denied his brother’s allegations, claiming in his own social media message that his sibling had not been in touch in four years.