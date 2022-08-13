April 2022

Parsekian announced the birth of her and Paul’s son, Ryden Caspian, via Instagram one month after he was born. She shared multiple black and white photos and revealed that his name was inspired by the couple’s favorite artist, Mark Ryden.

Paul gushed over the couple’s newborn a day before their Instagram posts on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “His name is Ryden, and I love him,” the star told the host. He also mentioned Story’s affection for her little brother: “She’s madly in love with him.”