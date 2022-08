February 2018

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Story Annabelle.

Parsekian debuted their newborn via Instagram, captioning the photo of the little one, “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart.”

She also shared a loving photo of Paul holding Story in the nursery, writing, “I have never loved you more than I do right now.”

Paul shared his own set of photos, including a black and white image of Story’s foot with the caption, “My heart.”