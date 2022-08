September 2012

Paul and Parsekian hit the red carpet at the 2012 Emmy Awards, where he won his second trophy for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. For her part, the Kind Campaign founder gushed to ABC, “I’m honored to be his date. I love him, and I’m in awe of his talent.” While accepting his award, a teary-eyed Paul acknowledged his partner’s support. “My beautiful, most inspiring fiance … you truly saved me.”