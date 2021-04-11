April 2021

Woodley encouraged her followers to watch Rodgers guest host Jeopardy! during the first week of April. “This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing. This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!” she gushed via Instagram Stories ahead of his first episode.

The couple subsequently went live via Instagram to answer fan questions about the long-running game show. After his week of hosting wrapped, Woodley took to the app again to celebrate. ”Who dat sexy man?” the actress said before she flipped the camera to Rodgers. “Oh, dat guy right there.”