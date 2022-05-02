April 2022

Woodley shared a cryptic social media message hinting that she and Rodgers had split for good following a brief reconciliation earlier in the year.

“Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,” the quote from author Martín Prechtel read via Woodley’s Instagram Story. “Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.”

The post concluded: “Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the paint we already feel.”