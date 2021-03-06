Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s Relationship Timeline

February 2021

In her best supporting actress Golden Globes acceptance speech on February 28, 2021, Jodie Foster gave a shout-out to the sports star, causing fans to wonder if she’d played a role in setting her The Mauritanian costar up.

“I did not set up Shailene and Aaron,” the actress told Us Weekly and other reporters in the press room following the event. “I have never met Aaron Rodgers, but it is possible that I do like to talk about Green Bay Packers and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that. So, of course, Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team.”