February 2022

Rodgers wrote a lengthy Instagram message less than one week after news broke of his and Woodley’s split, giving a shout-out to “some of the incredibly special people in my life,” including his ex-fiancée.

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

One day later, the NFL player apologized to the Insurgent actress for his COVID-19 vaccine controversy, noting how much his remarks ended up affecting those around him. “One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn’t realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people,” he said during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out.”

Rodgers added: “I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones. I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel they’d be taking. … Understanding kind of the entire gravity of the situation I was thrust into and decided to speak on multiple times had an effect on a lot of people. To those people, I just say, ‘I’m sorry.’”