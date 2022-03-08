February 2022

Woodley and Rodgers were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles one week after news of their split broke. “Things are different now, but they were definitely over,” a source told Us after their outing. “Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him.”

The insider added that the duo were “talking things through” privately, but “their love for each other never went away.”

Despite reconciliation rumors, Rodgers and Woodley had not decided where their relationship stood. “No one, including them, knows what the future holds — they can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren’t meant to be,” the source said. “That’s up to them to figure out.”