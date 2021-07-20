July 2021

A year into their relationship, the Last Letter From Your Lover star revealed she still doesn’t understand football.

“I still am always [like], ‘Oh, you scored a goal.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a touchdown.’ Or I’ll be like, ‘You crossed the line,’ and he’s like, ‘It’s a yard,’ or whatever,” she laughed during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I still can’t get it right, but I’m learning, slowly but surely.”

She added that the Green Bay Packers games are the only ones that hold her interest “because I have people to actually root for.”