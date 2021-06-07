June 2021

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” the Last Letter From Your Lover actress told Shape, reflecting on the early days of her romance with Rodgers. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”

After she “didn’t see anyone for three months” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Woodley and her fiancé spent plenty of quality time together in Canada. “I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together,” she told the outlet.