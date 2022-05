May 2022

Us confirmed that the duo are “no longer together” after seeing each other “on and off” following their initial February 2022 split. The twosome “remain on amicable terms,” a source exclusively told Us, explaining that when it comes to the healing process, Rodgers “appears to be moving on just fine.” Woodley, however, “is more upset over the split,” per the insider, who added, “Ultimately, Shailene was not happy in the relationship.”