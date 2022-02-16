November 2021

“I know Aaron’s body very well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger,” Woodley wrote via her Instagram Story after one news site posted an alleged photo of Rodgers out in L.A. amid his COVID-19 quarantine. “Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport [stories] … it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f—king planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not.”

The actress defended her fiancé amid claims that he was breaking quarantine protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month and missing one Packers start. “Literally, y’all need to calm the f—k down,” she added, pointing out why Rodgers wasn’t out in the city amid his 10-day quarantine.