Terry Bradshaw

“I’ll give Rodgers some advice: It would be nice if he came to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest,” Bradshaw said while at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, for NFL Sunday on November 7. “Learn not to lie because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing is taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19. Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves, and I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”