Aaron’s Alleged Allergies

Rodgers claimed that he is allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and cited blood clot concerns for his reason for not getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (The J&J shot was briefly pulled due to side effects in adult women younger than 50 years old before the CDC recommended resuming the administration of the shot.) Rodgers also cited fertility issues around vaccines as a concern. According to the CDC, “there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes a loss of fertility.”