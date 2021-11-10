Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy: Everything to Know

Another Interview

Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” again on November 9 and explained that while he stands by what he said during his first interview, he understood why people feel “misled” by his past remarks. “I take full responsibility for those comments. I’m excited about feeling better, I’m excited about moving forward,” he said at the time.

As for the backlash he received, he recognized that everyone has different views. “I respect everybody’s opinion,” the athlete shared. “I’m human, stuff can definitely hurt your feelings. I shared an opinion that is polarizing. … In the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about and I stand behind the things that I said.”

He concluded, “I’m an athlete, I’m not an activist. So I’m going to get back to doing what I do best, and that is playing ball.”