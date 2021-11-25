Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy: Everything to Know

‘COVID Toe’

After saying he had “COVID toe” during a November 2021 interview, Rodgers clarified his remarks during a press conference. “I’m glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions of my foot here, so if I have enough room on this camera, let me see if I can,” he said on November 25, lifting his foot up to the camera. “Oh, oh, there’s no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise! No, that’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe.”