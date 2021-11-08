Top 5

Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy: Everything to Know

Prevea Health Cuts Ties Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy
Prevea Health Cuts Ties

After a nine-year partnership, the Wisconsin-based health care organization announced on November 6 that Rodgers is no longer working with the company.

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Prevea’s statement shared via Twitter read. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

 

